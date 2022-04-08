Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

TMHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,125,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,006,000 after purchasing an additional 212,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

