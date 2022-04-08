Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.73. Approximately 10,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,052,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

