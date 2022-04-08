Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.73. Approximately 10,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,052,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.
TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38.
In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
