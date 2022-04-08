Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSHA. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $243.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

