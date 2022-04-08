TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) & Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Critical Analysis

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

This table compares TC Bancshares and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares 16.08% 4.16% 0.69% Finward Bancorp 22.80% 9.25% 0.89%

This table compares TC Bancshares and Finward Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $16.42 million 3.35 $2.64 million N/A N/A Finward Bancorp $66.60 million 2.99 $14.96 million $4.37 10.62

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of TC Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TC Bancshares and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Finward Bancorp has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.72%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TC Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.