Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.09

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$30.09 and last traded at C$29.85, with a volume of 18483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCS. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$437.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.74.

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$35.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

