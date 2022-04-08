Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded by Grupo Santander to “Outperform”

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Grupo Santander from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a SEK 106 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 target price (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NASDAQ ERIC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth $505,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

