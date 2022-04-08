Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 44 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,891,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $551.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $524.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $580.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.40.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

