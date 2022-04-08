Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

