Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $93.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.87.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.29.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

