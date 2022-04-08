Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

ASH opened at $98.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $110.74. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day moving average is $97.85.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Ashland Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.