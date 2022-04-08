Telemus Capital LLC Sells 374 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $177.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.85.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.