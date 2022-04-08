Telemus Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XSD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $188.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $157.26 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.14.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

