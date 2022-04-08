Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.
Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teradata has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02.
In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,912 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Teradata by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 17.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,555 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth $2,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 24.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teradata by 12.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Teradata Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.
