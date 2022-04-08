Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teradata has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,912 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Teradata by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 17.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,555 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth $2,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 24.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teradata by 12.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

