TerraKRW (KRT) Hits Market Cap of $29.83 Million

TerraKRW (KRT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $29.83 million and $5.17 million worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00046444 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.04 or 0.07564747 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,909.59 or 1.00307703 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 36,740,237,710 coins and its circulating supply is 36,739,508,602 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

