Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $790.00 at Cowen

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $660.00 to $790.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $942.74.

TSLA stock opened at $1,057.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $917.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $964.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.77, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

