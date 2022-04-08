TFI International (TSE:TFII) Receives Hold Rating from Bank of America

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.40.

TFI International stock traded down C$5.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$104.00. 171,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$129.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$132.61. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$92.38 and a 1 year high of C$148.63.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.50, for a total value of C$3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,149,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$566,447,017.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,850.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

