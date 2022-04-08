The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $175.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.95.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

