The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.25.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

KO traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $63.19. 163,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,601,579. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,482 shares of company stock worth $19,207,032. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

