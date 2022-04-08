The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCS. TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TCS opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $394.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.27.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 24,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 110,071 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth $959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

