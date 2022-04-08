The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $320.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BILL. Citigroup began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.00.

NYSE BILL opened at $205.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.39. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.78 and a beta of 2.20.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $1,798,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,824 shares of company stock worth $20,456,481 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,795,000 after buying an additional 454,813 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,627,000 after buying an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,921,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,253,000 after buying an additional 128,181 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

