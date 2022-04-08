The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $3.90

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut loanDepot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded loanDepot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered loanDepot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.44.

NYSE LDI opened at $3.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. Research analysts expect that loanDepot will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 1,010,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,677,557.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares worth $858,000.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in loanDepot by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 951,819 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in loanDepot by 3,251.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 585,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

