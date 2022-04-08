The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $8.75 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $8.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.80. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $574.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2022 earnings at $36.42 EPS.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $314.15 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $308.20 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.61. The company has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.08 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,799,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,479,000 after purchasing an additional 225,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

