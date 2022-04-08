The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 764,567 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,013,000 after buying an additional 101,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,115,000 after buying an additional 429,935 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after buying an additional 1,438,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

