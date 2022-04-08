The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Walter Field Mclallen Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $199,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a market cap of $722.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.44. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

Lovesac Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.