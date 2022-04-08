The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Walter Field Mclallen Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $199,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a market cap of $722.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.44. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $95.51.
Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.
Lovesac Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lovesac (LOVE)
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.