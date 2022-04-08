The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMG. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

NYSE:SMG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.14. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $254.10.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

