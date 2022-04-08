The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.85

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.85 and last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 5810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,451,000 after acquiring an additional 38,849 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,732,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

