The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 857,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,576,000 after acquiring an additional 73,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $68.56 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 240.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

