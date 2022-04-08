The Unite Group (UTG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Unite Group (LON: UTG):

4/1/2022 – The Unite Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,220 ($16.00) price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – The Unite Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($17.70) to GBX 1,300 ($17.05). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – The Unite Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/23/2022 – The Unite Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.70) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – The Unite Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,220 ($16.00) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – The Unite Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,220 ($16.00) price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – The Unite Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.70) price target on the stock.

3/4/2022 – The Unite Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,240 ($16.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.00). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – The Unite Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.70) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – The Unite Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,240 ($16.26) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – The Unite Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,240 ($16.26) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – The Unite Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.74) price target on the stock.

UTG stock opened at GBX 1,105 ($14.49) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The Unite Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 934.80 ($12.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.39). The firm has a market cap of £4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,072.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,083.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 15.60 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The Unite Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

In other The Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister purchased 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,804.93).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

