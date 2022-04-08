The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Director Erin C. Mcglaughlin Purchases 407 Shares

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) Director Erin C. Mcglaughlin acquired 407 shares of York Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $16,687.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of York Water stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $43.30. 45,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.18 million, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. The York Water Company has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Research analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in York Water by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,437,000 after acquiring an additional 68,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 216.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 60,280 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of York Water during the third quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in York Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in York Water by 21.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of York Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

