Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Shares Gap Down to $13.95

Shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.95, but opened at $13.27. Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 50 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 17,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $163,327.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $89,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 149,237 shares of company stock worth $1,483,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

