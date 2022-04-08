TheStreet Downgrades Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.31 on Monday. Barings BDC has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $673.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 77.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

