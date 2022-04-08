TheStreet Downgrades Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.31 on Monday. Barings BDC has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $673.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
