TheStreet Downgrades Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $45.11 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $731,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 413,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

