TheStreet Lowers Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LCUT opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $255.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.97 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

In other Lifetime Brands news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $127,017.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,427,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 343.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 105,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

