Thuan Pham Sells 119,990 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,277,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thuan Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupang alerts:

On Thursday, January 6th, Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

About Coupang (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.