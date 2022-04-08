Thuan Pham Sells 119,990 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNGGet Rating) CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,277,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thuan Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 6th, Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

About Coupang (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.