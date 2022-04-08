Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.09. Thunder Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 47,988 shares.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.
Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THMG)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.