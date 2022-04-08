Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,209.89

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,209.89 ($15.87) and last traded at GBX 1,196 ($15.69), with a volume of 1533417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,090 ($14.30).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.69) price target on shares of Thungela Resources in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 741.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 505.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 91.53 ($1.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Thungela Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

In other Thungela Resources news, insider Seamus Gerard French sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 865 ($11.34), for a total transaction of £3,468.65 ($4,549.05).

Thungela Resources Company Profile (LON:TGA)

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery with seven mining rights covering a total area of approximately 29,062 hectors; Greenside colliery with one mining right; Isibonelo colliery with one mining right covering a total area of approximately 2,053 hectors; Khwezela colliery with two mining rights covering a total area of approximately 20,010 hectors; Zibulo colliery with two mining rights covering a total area of approximately 14,222 hectors; Mafube colliery with two mining rights covering a total area of approximately 10,933 hectors; and Rietvlei colliery with one mining right covering a total area of approximately 2,225 hectors.

