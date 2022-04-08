Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.71.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $182.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.66. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.