Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average of $66.49. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

