Tiaa Fsb Grows Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Infosys were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,769,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 144,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,586,242. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49. The company has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

