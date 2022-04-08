Tiaa Fsb Reduces Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,618 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,252 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $544,220,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,704,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,686,000 after purchasing an additional 47,216 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. MKM Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

