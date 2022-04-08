Tiaa Fsb Sells 628 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after buying an additional 13,917,795 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 70.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after buying an additional 4,063,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after buying an additional 3,537,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,014 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR opened at $43.69 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.18.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.