Tiaa Fsb Sells 7,793 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,793 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 980.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,529,000 after purchasing an additional 410,389 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.87.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

