Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE TLYS traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.02. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,176 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 177,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 55,753 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

