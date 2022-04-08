Titan Coin (TTN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 124.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $328,924.32 and approximately $2.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007033 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000664 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000073 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars.

