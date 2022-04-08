Toast (NYSE:TOST) Research Coverage Started at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TOST. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Toast alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. Toast has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $44,859.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,751 shares of company stock valued at $12,520,237.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Toast by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $36,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.