Tokocrypto (TKO) One Day Volume Reaches $1.28 Billion

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be purchased for $2.92 or 0.00005169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokocrypto has a market capitalization of $316.67 million and approximately $1.28 billion worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00046145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.67 or 0.07479049 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,156.64 or 1.00125291 BTC.

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @TokoCrypto

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

