Toncoin (TON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.25 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00004351 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $2.25 billion and approximately $5.31 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00046228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.88 or 0.07557762 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,370.79 or 1.00043699 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars.

