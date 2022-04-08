Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Lowered to C$23.25 at National Bank Financial

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$23.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

