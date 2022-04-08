Tornado Cash Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for about $43.12 or 0.00101614 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $47.42 million and $5.43 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00046209 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.70 or 0.07552091 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,360.55 or 0.99825627 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

