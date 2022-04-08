Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $110.65

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$110.65 and traded as high as C$119.22. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$118.09, with a volume of 87,306 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TIH shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$122.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.85 billion and a PE ratio of 29.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$113.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$110.73.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. Research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.9300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 34.00%.

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total value of C$1,137,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$235,462.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.50, for a total value of C$95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at C$2,312,325. Insiders have sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $3,138,100 over the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

